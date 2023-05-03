Lawrence County schools plans to reduce the number of credits required to graduate in an effort to better mirror the state requirements, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
The change will take effect with the incoming ninth grade class and be grandfathered into the school system — meaning this change would not affect any student already enrolled in one of the district's high schools.
Lawrence County currently requires students to earn 26 credits to graduate, but Alabama only requires students to have 24.
Smith plans to remove the requirement for an extra elective and convert another elective to a required life skills course. Lawrence County students would then need 25 credits to graduate.
“We want to make sure the schools have plenty of time to prepare themselves to teach the course,” Smith said. “Whether someone is going straight into the workforce, they’re going to a two-year college or a four-year university, they’re going to need to know how to work.”
Alabama Industrial Development Training already offers a Ready to Work program used across the state. Smith hopes to use some of its curriculum and blend it with life skills like changing flat tires, how to tie a tie, and the basics of payroll and taxes.
“It all kind of falls under the heading of ‘navigating adulthood,’” said Jacki Hall, director of curriculum and instruction for Lawrence County schools.
Dave Ramsey, the personal finance radio host, created education materials for students that teach personal finance. Smith is interested in incorporating this into the life skills class.
“We have kids from various backgrounds and life experiences that sometimes don’t have anyone at home to cover those things,” said East Lawrence High School Principal Gaylon Parker. “A lot of times if we don’t help them learn those basic skills, then we send them out into life unprepared.”
Parker said students at East Lawrence already have personal finance courses available for students. He said his school, which graduated 91% of students from the class of 2022, encourages students to explore their college and career prospects while still in high school.
Lawrence County overall graduated 94% of its class of 2022 — a 2 percentage point increase from the 92% graduation rate for the class of 2021. For the class of 2022, Hatton High had a graduation rate of 95% and Lawrence County High had a graduation rate of 95.5%. All of its schools beat the state's 88.2% graduation rate in 2022.
“I’m not sure that reducing the credits will have an impact on (graduation rates) either way — I don’t have data to pull to look at,” Parker said. “But I feel that all of our schools in Lawrence County have had a focus to get our kids graduated and college and career ready.”
In addition to altering the graduation requirements, Smith wants to enroll every student in an introductory class at the University of North Alabama.
“There’s a great amount of research that once students understand the college process, there’s a greater chance that they’ll enroll and graduate from some type of university,” Smith said.
Strategies for College Success, UNA 105, would familiarize students with the structure of a college course and teach them technology and study skills necessary for undergraduate level programs.
“One of our main reasons for the dual enrollment course is that students who think they can’t do college or aren’t really confident, can go through it and be successful,” Hall said. “Then they can say, ‘Hey, college may be an option for me.’”
Smith believes dual enrollment, career tech courses and the county’s virtual Signature School, have helped the district gain and retain students.
“We want to make sure our students are getting a high-quality education,” Smith said. “And I think people are excited about the progress that they see in our district.”
