Haunted by screams in the night

“I can still hear my daddy screaming at night,” says Doris Sockwell Craig of Mount Hope. “He was a medic in the First World War and he had nightmares about the battlefields for the rest of his life.”
She was remembering the haunting screams of a man trapped in time when he closed his eyes and fell asleep. The horrors he saw were buried deeply in his subconscious mind. During the daytime he could keep these demons at bay, but at night they came to him as real as when they were happening in 1918.
Claude Oscar Sockwell was born April 10, 1895, in Bethsaida Community in Franklin County, Alabama. He and his fraternal twin brother, Clyde, were the fifth and sixth children of eight children born to John Hamilton Sockwell and Theodocia Virginia (née Kerby) Sockwell, though two of his siblings would not live to reach age 4. They lived on the family farm acquired by his grandfather in 1866. He was only 15 when his father died.
According to his daughter, Doris, Claude was a very kind, soft-spoken man who was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. “He was never critical of others and was known to tell his children and grandchildren to, ‘Remember that you are just as a good as anyone else, but you are better than no one’”.
A retired farmer who worked the land that his grandfather purchased in 1866, during the Depression, and after coming home from the service with dreams that haunted him so vividly, Claude supplemented his income by also working on WPA projects and later at Reynolds Aluminum.
Before those days, though, when he was still only a young man, in 1917, when United States declared war on Germany just four days prior to Claude’s 22nd birthday, he entered a war the world had already been fighting for nearly three years. The U.S. forces deployed June 24, 1917. Though Germany signed an Armistice agreement on November 11, 1918, the day we honor as Veterans Day, the formal peace treaty with the United States as ratified by the U.S. Senate was not executed until August of 1921. The final U.S. forces left Europe in 1920.
Claude served in France during WWI as a Medic, attaining the rank of First Sergeant, in the United States Army, American Expeditionary Forces. He began his training in 1917 at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Before departing for his overseas service from New York City, he trained in 11 different states.
Claude’s last assignment was to the Medical Detch., 101st Amm. Train. He served at least some of his tour on an Ambulance Train and after the Armistice he remained in France to perform medic services in buildings in France.
Claude Sockwell was awarded the French Croix de Guerre (English translation: Cross of War) medal bestowed by France. The medal is awarded to those who have been “mentioned in dispatches,” meaning a heroic deed or deeds performed meriting a citation from an individual’s headquarters unit.
His family kept cherished letters that Claude wrote home from the front. In one of them, dated October 27, 1918, he seemed oblivious that on that day his twin brother, Clyde, died of the Spanish Flu. He discusses this later, in his Thanksgiving Day letter on November 28.
According to Doris, the letters don’t indicate precisely when he returned home, but it is clear that he was already in France by early September 2018 and was still there through Christmas of 2018, anticipating that he would get home in time for spring planting.
After returning home, Claude met, courted and married Elizabeth on Oct. 29, 1926 at a parsonage in Tuscumbia by a Bro. Edwards. They had four children and seven grandchildren.
The children of Claude and Elizabeth were Lacy Elbridge Sockwell, Mary Elizabeth Sockwell Quinn, Charles O’Neal Sockwell, Doris Kathron Sockwell Craig.
“His training as a Medic would later help him to save the life of his second child, Mary, who was born at home,” said Doris. “Her birth was a very difficult one,” Doris explained. “The baby was born lifeless with her mother suffering serious complications. The doctor asked Claude if he wanted him to try to save his wife or the baby. Claude replied to save his wife. Then, Claude began working carefully with his baby. He placed a piece of gauze over her mouth and began forcing air into her lungs. After a few moments, she began crying! Both mother and baby survived.”
Claude Sockwell died September 25, 1976, when Doris’s son, Judge Mark Craig, Claude’s grandson, was 15, three days shy of his 16th birthday. The Craig boys had a real life, role model to learn from, look up to and remember. He was a lifelong member of Bethsadia Baptist Church.
In 1959, when Doris married Braxton Craig (who interestingly enough, also served his country in the United States Army, as a medic, though fortunately he would never experience the nighttime horrors that visited her father) the couple made their home near the Lawrence/Franklin County line near Mount Hope. They had two sons, Mark and Brent.
Mark is currently serving his second term as Lawrence County Circuit Judge.
Braxton Craig was a farmer who worked up to 850 acres. He was also branch manager and VP of Production Credit Association, retiring in 1985. He went on to start his own residential real estate appraisal business. Craig loved his church, his family and his country. Mark and Brent’s grandfather, Claude, served his time overseas by helping injured soldiers to mend enough to go back into the hell that is war, or to go home, many times in body bags. Had they not had these records of his earlier life, they would never have known much about him, as he was very reluctant to talk about the war.
But in happier times Doris, who would go on to serve multiple terms on the Lawrence County Board of Registrars, can recall her parents sitting on the porch, dressed in their good Sunday clothes, waiting for the mailman. “They knew the day their bills came,” laughed Doris. “Daddy wanted them paid that very day, so as soon as the mailman dropped them off my mother and daddy would get in their car and go to town to pay them.”
“He never really talked about the war,” she said of her father. “He and mother met after he got home and he just didn’t mention things like that.”
Even in the throes of his nighttime terrors he never really said much, “He would just moan over and over, “No, no!” and thrash around on the bed,” recalled Doris with a shake of her head. “I’ll never forget that, never as long as I live.”
War was and is a means to an end, paved along the way with the bodies of young men and women who were called on to serve their country and did so with honor, integrity and bravery that most of us can only vaguely imagine. But we can celebrate them every day, but especially each year on Veterans Day, November 11. This year Lawrence County will again have a parade in honor of both the fallen and the living ones who served so that we could enjoy our freedom. Come out on Thursday, November 11, for the downtown parade. All veterans from anywhere are welcome to ride on the Veterans’ Float. Lineup starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Moulton Lion’s Club, parade begins at 6:00 p.m.
Please register your vehicle for the parade by November 10, but you can also register on site before the parade. Some form of patriotic symbol, be that a sign, flag, or emblem is required on each vehicle or flag or clothing in patriotic colors for walkers. Float admission is $25, ATV admission is $15 and cars are $10. “All proceeds will go directly to the American Legion, Post 25,” stressed this year’s parade planner, Stanley Johnson. “This parade is not for me, it’s not for Moulton, it’s all about our veterans,” says Johnson. “Before I started working with them, I had no idea what the American Legion does for people,” Johnson continued. “They pay bills, buy dentures, build ramps, and buy food for others who were in the service and now in need. They are amazing, they never ask for anything in return.”
Commander of American Legion Post 25, Philip Terry, echoes Johnson’s sentiments exactly. “Our veterans don’t get a lot of thanks that they rightly deserve. If you see a veteran out you should make it a point to shake their hand or give them a hug, and you just watch as their heads goes up a little higher, their chest goes out a little farther, and their eyes get a little brighter,” said Terry. “You can see that pride in what they took part in for you and me come out in them when someone recognizes what sacrifices they made and how they left home, many times as young men and women and came home old at heart.”
Commander Terry also reminds any vet who would like to attend the annual luncheon, which has been moved to the American Legion building on Hwy. 33, the Wren Road, this year. “Seating is limited so this event is for veterans of any war and a loved one or caregiver,” said Terry. “We will meet at the Legion Building at 11:30 and eat at noon.”
This year’s Grand Marshal is Roger Loosier. Loosier is a Vietnam veteran, who received two purple hearts for wounds he sustained while serving our country. A humble man who is very active in American Legion Post 25, Loosier can be counted on to help anyone, anytime.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and honor these soldiers who went to war for all of us. The parade begins at 6:00, Thursday, November 11, 2021. You don’t have to be related to a veteran for them to have impacted your life! You live in the greatest country in the world because of them!
For more information, visit Lawrence County VeteransParade page on Facebook, or contact Stanley Johnson at 256-566-4410, or email him at neverquitsj@aol.com
Applications for parade participants can be mailed to Johnson or picked up at the Butterstick Bakery on Hwy. 157 in the old John Deere building across from Sonic.
Please dress warmly in patriotic colors!
This story was made possible because the Sockwell and then the Craig families were able to access a huge file of information about their ancestors. All families should keep memorabilia such as this for future generations. If you would like to start chronicling your family history but don’t know where to begin, the Lawrence County Archives and Ancestry.com are both excellent depositories of the history of Lawrence Countians. Wendy Hazle can get you started, many times with only a name on which to build your history. The Archives is located in downtown Moulton at 698 Main Street, opened Mon., Wed. and Fri. 256-974-1757.
Take care in preserving old documents and photographs. Wendy can also direct you to information invaluable in storing these precious documents. Never leave your pictures in a damp basement or a hot attic!
