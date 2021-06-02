Decatur man arrested for drug possession in Moulton

A Decatur man was arrested in Moulton for drug possession last week, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Joshua Scott Stewart, 32, of Cardinal Street, was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance call at McDonald’s on Alabama 157 on May 20. Once on scene, officers found Stewart in possession of a substance later identified as Methylenedioxy methamphetiamine (MDMA).
According to the report from Police Chief Craig Knight, officers Tim Owens and Shane Burkett responded to the disturbance call, which involved a verbal altercation between Stewart and his girlfriend, who were traveling on foot in the area.
“During the course of the investigation, Officer Owens discovered the male [Stewart] to be in possession of a clear baggie of a crystalline type substance [identified as MDMA], which is commonly referred to as Ecstasy or Molly. MDMA is a psychoactive drug and is a controlled/illegal substance,” the report states. “Officer Owens further discovered that Mr. Stewart also possessed several drug paraphernalia items, including a glass smoking pipe, several empty syringes, several clear baggies and a spoon that is used in the consumption of narcotics.”
Stewart was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into to the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $1,300.
