Campbell presented Person of Year Award

Mac Sloan, President of the Shoals Area Labor Council, presented former Senator Ray Campbell and family with the 2022 Friend of Labor Person of the Year at a recent dinner held in Sheffield, Alabama. Pictured from left: President Sloan, Don Weems, Marcilla Campbell Weems, former Senator Ray Campbell, Velton McDugald and Dempsey Copeland.

