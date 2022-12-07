It’s time to get back to normal; it’s time to be something; it’s time to share; it’s time to get involved; it’s time to be together; it’s time to help. FOTLCPL wants you to be all of the above; that is, the Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library wants you to become a member and help your local library.
It’s time to brush away the COVID lethargy and get involved in encouraging new readers, old readers, compulsive readers and internet geeks.
The Friends want and need your help to support the Lawrence County Public Library with your membership for 2023. Forget the last few dreary years - help with upcoming fundraisers such as used book sales, the adult spelling bee, the garden tea party, Christmas on the Square, etc.
We will be meeting once a month - the next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the library.
Amazingly, Friends’ annual dues are non-inflationary and remain the same at $15 for an individual or $20 a family. 100 percent of membership dues are forwarded directly to the library. Memberships can be purchased by mail or in person at the library, 401 College Street, Moulton, AL 35650, telephone 256-974-0883. (Note: the library will be closed starting Monday, December 19 and reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023).
Be a Friend and bring a Friend. Your Friends: Vickey Lundy, President; Steve Lundy,Vice-President/Treasurer; and Peggy Goodlett, Secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.