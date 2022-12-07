It’s time to get back to normal; it’s time to be something; it’s time to share; it’s time to get involved; it’s time to be together; it’s time to help. FOTLCPL wants you to be all of the above; that is, the Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library wants you to become a member and help your local library.

It’s time to brush away the COVID lethargy and get involved in encouraging new readers, old readers, compulsive readers and internet geeks.

