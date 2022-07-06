Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the spring 2022 semester.
To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
Katya Rutherford, of Town Creek was named to FHU's Dean's List. Rutherford is earning a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.
FHU congratulates all of the students honored during the spring 2022 semester.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor's, master's, specialist's and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.
