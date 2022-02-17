The weather changes on a dime this time of year, but if we are fortunate, it will have turned into real springtime by March 5. That’s also the date of an event called, Save Our Stories, which was made possible with the help of a grant from Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA).
According to Courtland Librarian, Sherry Hamilton, she, Mayor Linda Peebles and civic leader and community volunteer, Alice Evans, were sitting around brainstorming one day when Alice mentioned the Humanities Allegiance Grant. It sounded like it was worth a try so they sent for the paperwork and started the grant process just before the winter holidays. “It wasn’t long afterward that we were notified that our application had been chosen for a grant. We were beyond excited,” said Mayor Peebles.
“With the assistance of the grant we can start staying open two extra hours per day,” said Courtland Librarian, Sherry Hamilton. “Our hours now are 12 noon until 4:oo, but in March, when the grant kicks in we will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.” she said excitedly.
“We are always looking for things for people to do in Courtland,” Hamilton added. “The Save Our Stories series will only be the beginning.”
“Reading is the very foundation of learning anything,” said Hamilton. “We offer classes to children and adults who want to learn to read. We also offer computer classes for any age group and the Summer Reading Program for children. We invite anyone who is interested is signing up for any of these classes to call and register or come by and sign up.”
Mayor Peebles and members of the Town of Courtland, the Courtland Public Library, and the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee (CCRC) are joint sponsors of the ‘Save Our Stories Project.’
Several authors will be on hand to speak about their books. Most are local, but one, Glenn Wills, will travel here from Birmingham to bring his books and presentation for viewers to see, along with answering questions and talking about how his passion has turned into three books so far. “I had met Mayor Linda Peebles previously and always enjoyed taking with her about things we are both interested in,” said Wills. “I had always wanted to come to Courtland to speak and when I found out she was from there I thought okay, now maybe I can get an introduction!” That was before he realized that he was speaking to the mayor of Courtland.
When the grant was approved and the decision was made to invite authors to speak, Wills was one of the first people that Linda thought of.
“There are so many talented local authors. We want to have as many as we have room for, and if this goes over well we might do it again later on and invite others who have written books to come and speak,” said Peebles.
Wills will bring two of his books for purchase and will be happy to sign any previously bought books. One of his books is currently sold out, but the two he will bring are his first book, “Forgotten Alabama”, and his third book, “200 years of Forgotten Alabama” published in 2019. He is currently working on a fourth book. All of them are beautifully photographed volumes suitable for coffee table display.
He became fascinated by old towns, old houses, barns and old general stores, anything that was in the process of being lost to time. He felt an urgency to capture these fading structures as a way to preserve the way we lived in the South in times gone by.
“I started photographing old houses when I was in college,” said Wills. “For years I thought about making my photographs into a book, but it wasn’t until I was working at Channel 13 in Birmingham and driving down Highway 280 between there and Auburn that I saw an old salvage yard and pulled in to investigate it.”
What Wills had inadvertently stumbled upon was about 40 acres of automotive history covered in rust. “It was a cameraman’s dream,” he laughed. “There were all of these ancient, rustic cars just sitting there and it planted a seed that started to grow.”
That seed has turned into a Facebook page that currently has 280,000 members and counting. To begin with, he put up his own photos, but now as long as the photos meet the page qualifications, anyone can post photos that they have taken of abandoned structures, most of them taken on the roads less traveled.
Wills’ presentation will be one you won’t want to miss. The opportunity to hear the noted photographer speak is one you just can’t pass up if you are a history, photography or architecture buff.
Also in the lineup is Glenda Thompson, a Lawrence County native and a great cook. “If it hadn’t been for my granddaughter, Katie Beth Jett, I probably never would have written it, but when she suggested that it might be a way to raise money to help local kids with scholarships, well, I knew that I wanted to do it,” said Thompson.
The cookbook is a compilation of recipes she has collected over the years, along with her mother’s recipes and other old almost forgotten recipes, mixed in with fun things like caramel corn. “We didn’t have much money when I was growing up,” she explained. “So I never mentioned college, but when I became able to afford the tuition, I went back and got my degree in Ultrasound Technology, and I just thought about how many students won’t get scholarships because there aren’t enough to go around and their parents can’t send them because they work two jobs and still can’t make ends meet. I saw this as a way to help some of them.”
Her cookbook, “Love At First Bite”, sells for $15 per copy. Each scholarship totals $1,000. To date, proceeds from the cookbook have assisted eight applicants so far. The qualifications are simple, “We asked that they write a letter stating why they needed the money,” Thompson explained. “They also had to send us a transcript of their grades.”
Thompson says that it has been a rewarding experience to help kids continue their education. “There are a lot of kids out there who come from single parent homes, maybe that parent works two jobs and the student has to work, just to make ends meet and this scholarship might be what gives them that extra money to realize their dream of going to college.”
Several other authors will also present their books on March 5th. Visitors will enjoy a wide variety of topics, something for everyone who loves to read. And if you aren’t a reader, you will still love hearing the stories, mostly set in the South, and some take place on the very land where the authors still live.
Edward Herring will be speaking about his book that tells the tale of one of his wife’s ancestors who was a real life gunslinger. “Sam Baker was involved in several shootouts and later became a lawman,” said Herring. “I’m looking forward to sharing his story with those who come to Courtland for “Share Our Stories.” Herring’s book is titled, “Sam Baker; Winston County Gunfighter”.
“We love Courtland, it is steeped in history,” said Herring.
“Southern With a Twist” is the result of over six years of researching his family history by Leighton resident, Brad Campbell. It takes readers all the way back to Scotland and forward to the mid-1850s when his ancestors settled in America. Brad still lives on the land in Leighton owned by his ancestors and is proud to have the memories and the history to hand down to his own children. “I wrote the book because I wanted to leave my children and grandchildren something more interesting than just names and dates,” Campbell explained. “And being a history buff, I wanted to learn all that I could about my ancestors.”
That love for historical facts and surroundings is what attracted Brad to Courtland. His business, Integrity Design Services, is located in the former Taylor Construction building. The business, which includes both a fab shop and an engineering office, currently employs 14 people.
“We love Courtland,” said Campbell. “I love the way people get along here, it’s a friendly community with beautiful old homes and its got that great Southern charm.”
Joan Lang will be there with her book, “I Would Walk a Thousand Miles”, which also comes from her ancestors story. Reason Young walked to Landersville from Laurens, South Carolina, following the girl who became his wife. The Youngs settled in what was then known as Egypt, but later became Youngtown, at the edge of what was wilderness at the time and is now the Bankhead Forest. Like Campbell, Lang researched her book for years, writing down the stories her parents told her and looking for hours at newspaper clippings at the Lawrence County Archives. The completion turned into what would become historical, fact-based love story and a tribute to hard working people everywhere. In the telling of her story, readers will learn a lot about how Lawrence County was settled around the time of the Civil War.
“I’m honored to be included in this group of authors and really looking forward to meeting the other authors and hearing their stories,” said Lang. “It’s so important that we preserve these stories for future generations. I feel as if mine will fit right in with many others set during that time and Courtland is the perfect place to tell these stories because it has so much history everywhere you look.”
Rickey Butch Walker the author of several books: “Appalachian Indians of the Warrior Mountains, Appalachian Indian Trails of the Chickamauga, Lower Cherokee Settlements, Celtic Indian Boy of Appalachia, A Scots Irish Cherokee Childhood, Chickasaw Chief George Colbert, His Family & His Country”, among others. Walker will speak and sign books and conduct a Q & A session.
And last but certainly not least, are two of Lawrence County’s newest authors. The Evans moved into the area about four years ago and have made themselves right at home. They have pitched in and helped with several organizations, including the Historical and Preservation Society, the Courtland Library and the Rotary Club, to name just a few. Their interests are eclectic, when not writing, Duane makes garden paths, builds guest houses, does woodwork and many other creative endeavors, while Alice continues to help further education even in retirement, works in her garden and anyone else’s that needs help and in general, brightens the world everywhere she goes.
Alice and Duane Evans have worked for several years to make their home in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains a showplace. The house, ‘Ravenwood’ has become their retreat to write, a place where each of them can retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Duane writes Western genre books, while Alice pens books about her childhood in Alabama. Her first book, “Midnight Rainbow”, will be available at Share Our Stories, as will a selection of Duane’s western novels. Alice also writes historical biographys as a part of the Alabama Roots Series, about such notable people as Jesse Owens, Joe Wheeler and Harper Lee. “I hope to have my latest book in this series about Kathryn Tucker Windham in print by then in time for the event,” Alice added.
Peebles is pleased with the way the event is shaping up. She and the CCRC and other volunteers have some really interesting and entertaining events lined up for the rest of the year. Some of them include the April Free Walking Tour every Saturday morning in April, Picnic in the Park in June, Fireworks in July and an antique car show in October. Other events are being planned and will be announced at a later date. “Mark your calendar for the first Saturday of every month and plan to join us in Courtland for a lot of fun, good food, wonderful music, and great fellowship,” encourages Mayor Peebles.
“Some of these events and others later are made possible by the grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance,” she added. “We want people to come out and see the charm and beauty of our town and have a good time. This grant helps to make that possible.”
Courtland is included on the Alabama Mural Trail, the Hallelujah Trail and the Singing River Trail, all designed to showcase Courtland’s authentic charm and beauty.
For further information on any of the events mentioned and updates as they are added, please visit the following facebook pages: Town of Courtland, Courtland Public Library, Integrity Design Services, The Lawrence County Archives and any of the pages under the author’s names. If for some reason any author has to cancel, his/her books will still be there for purchasing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.