Many local adults with developmental disabilities now spend more time in mainstream workplaces, activities and volunteer efforts because the agencies that oversee those individuals have transitioned from facility-based to community-based programs.

Brad Romine, executive director of Centers for Developmentally Disabled of North Central Alabama, which includes Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone and Madison counties, has nearly 100 individuals being actively served in the program. The Arc of Madison County operates the program in Limestone County.

