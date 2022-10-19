Made in Alabama showcases Red Land Cotton, Jack Daniels Cooperage

Last Friday's Made in Alabama showcase recognized Moulton's Red Land Cotton and Trinity's Jack Daniels Cooperage for their exceptional work within the state.
"It was a very nice reception for Alabama manufacturing," said RLC co-founder Anna Brakefield. "I think it's great. I think all states should do it and acknowledge and support the manufacturing that's happening in their state."
14 companies from across the state were invited to take place in the showcase. 11 were able to accept and sent small delegations to represent their respective businesses.
The recognized companies ranged from international corporations, like Toyota and Evonik to smaller operations, such as RLC and Woodhaven Custom Calls.
The showcase was held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Capitol's old Supreme Court library. Gov. Ivey spoke collectively to those being recognized before meeting with each delegation individually.
"We had an opportunity to talk to her about what we were doing," said Brakefield.
The Governor's presence emphasized the showcase's desire to support Alabama businesses.
"I think she truly does care about uplifting the manufacturing and small businesses in Alabama," said Brakefield, "and that's important."
For a smaller business like RLC, who employ approximately 25 people in Alabama, it matters when those in leadership take the time to recognize their efforts.
"I think that shows your priorities are in the right place," said Brakefield. "You're not only courting the big [companies], like Lockheed-Martin..., but you're acknowledging small businesses have an impact as well."
After speaking with Gov. Ivey, businesses showcased their products to the press and various attendees.
"It's an honor to be selected," said Brakefield.
Brakefield is hoping the future brings something new for the company.
"I have a couple of collaborations in the works with some bigger brands that I think will hopefully help us reach an even larger audience," said Brakefield. However, the possible collaboration is still in its infancy.
After years of COVID worries, supply chain issues, and economic unrest, Brakefield is happy with the company's current standing.
"We've been able to grow year over year very sustainably. We're up 40% over last year," said Brakefield, "so we'll just see what next year holds."
"We'll keep growing," said Brakefield, "but I just want to do it smart."
