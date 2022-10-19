Made in Alabama showcases Red Land Cotton, Jack Daniels Cooperage

From left: Anna Brakefield, Governor Kay Ivey, and Mark Yeager

Last Friday's Made in Alabama showcase recognized  Moulton's Red Land Cotton and Trinity's Jack Daniels Cooperage for their exceptional work within the state.

"It was a very nice reception for Alabama manufacturing," said RLC co-founder Anna Brakefield. "I think it's great. I think all states should do it and acknowledge and support the manufacturing that's happening in their state."

