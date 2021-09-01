Moulton man arrested after police receive complaints of drug activity near Byler Road

A Moulton man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Byler Road, where Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight says his department has received several complaints of suspicious and criminal activity.
Robert Amberus Mode, 19, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 21, and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from Knight.
The arrest comes after Moulton Officer Tim Owens initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation at the intersection of Byler Road and Sommerville Avenue, the report said.
During the traffic stop, officers discovered Mode was in possession of a small bag containing a crystalline substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine. Mode was also in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of the arrest, according to the report.
A passenger was arrested on misdemeanor warrants for another law enforcement agency, the report said.
Mode was transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $1,500.
Knight said Mode’s arrest comes after Moulton Police has received multiple complaints of suspicious or reckless vehicles, noise complaints and reports of drug activity near the area of Byler Road and Moulton Danville Road.
“There has been requests for more police presence in these areas,” Knight stated in the report. “As always, we (Moulton Police Department) take each complaint very seriously and will do all that we can to make a positive difference, influence in these areas.”
