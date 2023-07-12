Be wary of scammers posing as Joe Wheeler EMC, FlashFiber, or Wheeler Basin Natural Gas employees asking for bill payments or information about members' accounts.
A statement made by a Joe Wheeler spokesperson, Wes Tomlinson, states they will never, and have never, done that and will never call you asking for payments.
