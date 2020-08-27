Moulton muralist asked to paint ELHS Eagle

Anna Katherine Blaxton was asked to refresh the large eagle at East Lawrence High School football stadium this season after she was recognized for her work on a community mural project in downtown Moulton two weeks ago. She is pictured above with her two siblings, Hannah and Neal Blaxton, who helped her on her latest project.

Lawrence County High School 2019 graduate Anna Katherine Blaxton was recognized again last week for her work on the Moulton Lions Club community mural after being asked to refresh the East Lawrence High School eagle at the high school’s football stadium.

Blaxton, who completed a mosaic lion on the community mural in downtown Moulton about two weeks ago on Aug. 11, began her latest project at ELHS last Tuesday.

Blaxton was accompanied by her brother, Neal Blaxton, a senior at East Lawrence, and her older sister, Hannah Blaxton, who graduated from LCHS in 2017 and Wallace State in 2019 with a degree in Horticulture. Anna Katherine currently attends the University of North Alabama where she is majoring in Psychology with a minor in Art.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.