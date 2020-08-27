Moulton muralist asked to paint ELHS Eagle

Lawrence County High School 2019 graduate Anna Katherine Blaxton was recognized again last week for her work on the Moulton Lions Club community mural after being asked to refresh the East Lawrence High School eagle at the high school’s football stadium.
Blaxton, who completed a mosaic lion on the community mural in downtown Moulton about two weeks ago on Aug. 11, began her latest project at ELHS last Tuesday.
Blaxton was accompanied by her brother, Neal Blaxton, a senior at East Lawrence, and her older sister, Hannah Blaxton, who graduated from LCHS in 2017 and Wallace State in 2019 with a degree in Horticulture. Anna Katherine currently attends the University of North Alabama where she is majoring in Psychology with a minor in Art.
