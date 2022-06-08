The summer just got a whole lot cooler! Join the Lawrence County Public Library as we celebrate our theme “Oceans of Possibilities” from July 5 through July 28.
Children from toddlers to seventh grade are eligible to sign up for a reading log at the Lawrence County Public Library beginning June 27 and earn prizes and books during the month of July. Join us at 3 p.m. for the kick-off party on July 5 at the Moulton Lions Club! All summer reading events and special events are free and will meet on Tuesday afternoons at the Moulton Lions Club at 3 p.m.
Families that read together succeed together. Children who read during the summer gain reading skills, while those who do not can slide backward. Termed the “summer slide” and affecting millions of children each year, teachers can spend at least one-month re-teaching materials students have forgotten during that time.
The Lawrence County Public Library keeps learning fun throughout the summer break! Take part in the summer reading program through our presenters and prizes.
Summer Reading events, prizes and books for all ages are made possible with support from the United Way and the Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library.
--
Program schedule and presenters:
• June 27-July 1: Registration at the LCPL
• July 5: Cook Museum of Natural Science
• July 12: Oakville Indian Mounds
• July 19: Rise Raptor Project, Inc.
• July 26: Magician David Thompson
All summer program events will take place at the Moulton Lions Club at 3 p.m.
For details about all Summer Reading events, visit the website at myLCPL.org or call 256.974.0883.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.