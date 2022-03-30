Farmers and first responders explore grain bin safety

Local farmers and first responders came together in the name of grain bin safety earlier this month and gained life-saving skills at a Grain Bin Safety Workshop coordinated by the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency.
The workshop was made possible by grant funding through the Alabama’s Mountains, Rivers and Valleys RC&D Council, according to Lawrence County Extension Agent Donna Shanklin.
The Grain Bin Safety demonstration, led by Mississippi Farm Bureau Safety Specialists John Hubbard and Denton Moseley, introduced farmers to scenarios they may encounter working in or around grain bins and gave local firefighters further insight into responding to grain bin entrapment emergencies, Shanklin said.
“During the presentation, farmers were reminded of their role in prevention and readiness,” she said. According to guidelines addressed in the workshop, farmers working around grain bins should never work alone and let others know when they plan to enter a grain bin.
Farmers should always enter a grain bin with a proper harness and safety-approved rope, Shanklin said. First responders were also given special instructions and safety tips.
According to safety workshop leaders, the average grain bin entrapment can take more than three hours to resolve.
“Trying to just pull a person out a grain entrapment does not work – grain exerts forces of friction and pressure on a person that prevents self-escape,” Shanklin said. “A person buried to the waist in grain requires a force equivalent to their own bodyweight plus 600 pounds to free them. The force required to remove a person buried under grain can exceed 2000 pounds.”
During the hands-on demonstration held in Moulton earlier this month, a volunteer was lowered into a grain bin with a safety harness. First responders and other participants used specially made extraction tubes to retrieve the volunteer, Shanklin said.
“It was noted there is only one set of extraction tubes in the county, but there are plans by Alabama Farm Credit to purchase another set,” Shanklin added.
She said the safety demonstrations were well-received by those in attendance. The Lawrence County Extension Office and the Young Farmers of Lawrence County helped to plan and promote the program. Shanklin said Mountains, Rivers and Valleys RC&D Council also presented an overview of NRCS programs before the workshop concluded.
