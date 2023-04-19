County volunteer fire departments will receive $60,000 after a funding proposal was unanimously approved by the Lawrence County Commission on Friday.
The proposal, made by District Five Commissioner Nathan Kitchens, is a one-time expenditure to provide needed funds to the area’s VFDs. The money will come from the county’s Simplified Sellers Use Tax fund, also known as the internet tax.
“It’s nice to see our local government support the fire departments of Lawrence County,” said Speake Fire Chief Gunnar Walling. “From a funding standpoint, we can’t keep going in the direction we’re going. We provide a vital service to the people of Lawrence County. It’s scary to think about having to make cuts that will affect every aspect of the service we provide due to lack of funding.”
The money provides immediate relief for the county’s struggling VFDs. It’s only a temporary patch – commissioners discussed possible permanent solutions at their midweek work session. Though without a final solution, the VFDs will receive a brief respite from the influx of cash.
“The $6,000 [per department] from the county commission will provide temporary relief until, hopefully, we can find a more permanent solution to the problem,” said Walling. “We would like to express our appreciation for all commissioners who supported it and especially the commissioners that recommended the support for the fire departments.”
During public comments prior to the meeting, Caddo-Midway Administrative Chief Darwin Clark and Walling described their departments bleak financial state.
“The county departments are basically in crisis mode,” said Clark. “We’ve got departments that don’t even have hot water in their stations because they’ve got to turn it off because they can’t pay the gas bill. We’ve got trucks that are way out of date on their DOT tire replacements because we can’t afford to put tires on our trucks. And I could go down a list of a lot of other things.”
“I don’t have a hot water heater for my fire department,” said Walling. “We have to go to Speake Elementary School just to wash our gallon jars before [stew sales.] I’ve got fire trucks that need work, need tires… It’s bad. This would help. Every little bit would help. We’re in a bad position as Lawrence County fire departments and it’s not currently getting better.
“We’re looking for a change so we can start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The ongoing issue puts a spotlight on the annual property owner fire fee. Walling said the fee is no longer enough to provide adequate support to the departments.
“The $25 fire fee passed in the 1990s is not feasible in today’s operating costs,” said Walling.
The commission also approved a one-time expenditure of $60,000 for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The money will likewise be provided from SSUT funds. The initial motion was made by District One Commissioner Amard Martin for 20% of the SSUT funds; however, Kitchens made a substitute motion to provide the one-time $60,000. The motion passed unanimously.
Funding for the VFDs and the sheriff’s department is expected to be revisited when the county considers the budget for the next fiscal year.
After agreeing on a contract renewal in late March between the county’s solid waste department and the towns of Courtland and North Courtland, the commission voted to replace two roll-off dumpsters in the towns. The dumpsters were previously removed during the contract dispute.
Martin made the motion; Kitchens provided a second. Commissioner Norman Pool voted with them and the motion passed.
“I am so glad that the town of Courtland and the county commission have been able to get the issue of the roll-offs settled,” said Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles. “The roll-offs are very important to the town and community. I feel they have a big effect on keeping the trash and littering off our roadside. I want to thank the county commission for voting to put the roll-offs back in the town of Courtland.”
To open the meeting, Chairman Bobby Burch presented former solid waste director Angela Baldwin with a resolution of distinction signed by the commission.
“Whereas, the Lawrence County Commission wishes to express its gratitude for the invaluable contributions Ms. Baldwin made to the county solid waste program,” stated an excerpt from the resolution. “Therefore, be resolved that the Lawrence County Commission hereby recognizes [and] commends Angela Baldwin for the professionalism she brought to her job, for her dedication, and for her distinguished service to the Lawrence County Commission.”
Baldwin resigned after accepting an offer from Limestone County to lead their newly-founded solid waste program.
The commission will hold a special work session today at 4:00 p.m. A special set meeting will follow.
