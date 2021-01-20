Joe Wheeler EMC warns against phone scammers targeting utility customers this week.
According to a social media post by the co-op on Tuesday, JWEMC received reports from a customer who had received phone calls from a scammer claiming to be with Alabama Power.
According to JWEMC, the scammer told the customer their power would be disconnected within 30 minutes if a partial payment was not made on their utility bill.
“The customer said this person admitted to trying to scam people and wanted to know what gave him away. This person was bragging about scamming older people,” JWEMC said. “JWEMC will not call and threaten you.”
Customers who receive similar phone calls are asked to private message JWEMC on Facebook, or contact them at 256-552-2300.
“You can also call anytime you have questions about your bill,” JWEMC said. “Please help spread the word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.