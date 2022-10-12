Story Walk for Constitution Week

The Town Creek Public Library sponsored its first “Story Walk” for Constitution Week on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 for the Hazlewood Head Start students. Town Creek librarian, Sharon Green, had large replicas all along the path of the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, Liberty Bell, Statue of Liberty, and other symbols of freedom found  in Washington DC. Students learned about each one and put their sticker signature on a classroom proclamation promising to be a good citizen and obey their rules.

