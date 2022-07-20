Wild Alabama events for hikers, volunteers continue this week

Wild Alabama hikes and volunteer opportunities continue this week with a Special Ecosystems Hike in the Sipsey Wilderness on Friday and a Kinlock Cleanup event on Sunday.
Each month, Wild Alabama fills its calendar with family-friendly guided hikes, educational outreach programs and stewardship opportunities. “Whether you want to learn more about these amazing forests through a guided hike, or give back by volunteering at a workday, we have a little something for everyone,” Wild Alabama said.
On Friday, registered hikers will explore a few destinations in the Sipsey Wilderness to learn how the area supports several species of plants and animals that can’t thrive anywhere else, Wild Alabama said.
“The Sipsey has a unique environment that support all kinds of life. Come join us to learn more about the different kinds of living things you can find in your Wilderness,” the organization said.
The guided tour is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. For more information or to sign-up, email Lindsay@wildal.org.
On Sunday, Wild Alabama will host Kinlock Cleanup at Kinlock Falls in the Bankhead National Forest. Volunteers will meet at Kinlock Road at 10 a.m.
“We will work for a little while, gathering and bringing out any trash that we find. Wild Alabama will provide work gloves, bags and trash grabbers for you,” organizers said. Participants are encouraged to wear shoes with good tread and pack a pair of shoes good for water wading as well as swimwear.
Volunteers should also pack lunch and plenty of drinking water for the day. Wild Alabama recommends packing a towel and bug spray as well. The event is scheduled to end around 2 p.m.
To register for this event, email Lindsay@wildal.org.
Next week, Wild Alabama will continue its Wild Wednesday nature hikes for kids and families. On Wednesday, July 27, Wild Alabama Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett will lead hikers to Low Water Bridge on the Sipsey Fork.
Wild Wednesday hikes begin at 9:30 a.m. each week and are expected to last until about 2 p.m. Hikes are typically about two miles roundtrip.
“All Wild Wednesday hikes are appropriate for most ages and abilities. Hikes are rated as moderate and follow trails that can be rough and rocky,” Wild Alabama said. “Destinations are subject to change according to weather, water levels, and road/trail conditions.”
Those interested may register by emailing Janice@wildal.org.
Wild Wednesday hikers are asked to include their phone number, the hike they are interested in, and the number of hikers in their group. Wild Wednesday hikes are reserved for participants bringing at least one child under 18 in their group.
Next Friday, Wild Alabama will lead a campsite cleanup event in the Sipsey Wilderness. Though the destination has not yet been announced on the organization’s website, Wild Alabama leaders will take participants to a chosen trail, cleaning campsites along the way.
Work may include clearing ash buildup from campfires and removing any trash left behind by visitors.
“Campsite cleanup days are usually really fun and interesting days in the forest,” Wild Alabama said. “Come join us for this hike by emailing Wild Alabama’s Stewardship Assistant to sign up.”
Wild Alabama lists Wild Wednesday hikes, volunteer opportunities and other outdoor excursions on the organization’s monthly calendar, which is posted online at WildAL.org.
Smoking is not permitted on Wild Alabama guided hikes or events. Dogs are also not permitted on Wild Alabama hikes unless otherwise specified.
For more information about each event, or for a complete list of Wild Alabama’s monthly offerings, visit the organization’s website, call 256-974-6166, or email getwild@wildal.org.
