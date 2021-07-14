Moulton Council members hope to name the city’s new fire chief soon after opening applications from within the department this week.
In a regular meeting Monday night, council members voted to open internal applications for one week after former Fire Chief Ryan Jolly announced his resignation last month. The council appointed Assistant Fire Chief Brian Phillips as interim chief, which became effective last Thursday, July 8.
Phillips has served with Moulton Fire Department for 18 years, according to Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax.
He said the council members have the option of opening applications to the public if an applicant isn’t accepted internally after one week.
The Moulton Fire Department currently operates with four full-time employees including Phillips, according to the interim chief. Of those full-time firefighters, one has served the department for five years, one has served three years and one has served about six months, Phillips said.
During the meeting, the Council also granted Phillips approval to donate a Laryngoscope camera and accessories to Greg’s Ambulance Service. Phillips said the equipment is worth about $25,000 but is no longer in use after Moulton Fire & Rescue Department’s Advanced Life Support (ALS) license recently expired.
“We no longer have a paramedic employed with us. We just feel it would be better if it’s used rather than sitting on a shelf for five years,” Phillips said. He said the department continues to respond to medical calls and operates as a Basic Life Support department.
In other business, Council members approved the employment of Moulton Police officer Richard Guerrero, who was the only applicant recommended by Police Chief Craig Knight.
Knight said the department had four applicants for the position, but Guerrero, who has about six years of law enforcement experience, was the only applicant to successfully complete the interview, background and testing process.
Council members also approved an invoice of $16,800 with C&J Contracting and Plumbing to extend a waterline and repair a water leak on Lawrence County Road 213. Council members also accepted a bid of $34,300 from Coffey Brothers construction company to complete a drainage project near Pointe Grande subdivision. Weatherwax said bids were opened on June 9 and Coffey Brothers was the only bid received.
The next council meeting is set for July 19 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.