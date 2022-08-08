According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Marty Hutto was shot after he pulled a gun on a deputy following a chase that ended on County Road 222.
Around 9:15 p.m., the deputy attempted to pull over Hutto’s vehicle, a gold-colored Ford F-150, after Hutto was seen driving in the center of the roadway near the County Road 217 and County Road 214 intersection.
During the pursuit, Hutto threw nails, bottles and other objects from his vehicle, damaging the deputy’s vehicle tires and breaking the windshield, according to the sheriff’s report.
After Hutto’s vehicle became disabled on County Road 222, Hutto exited the vehicle and pointed a flare gun at the deputy. It was later determined that the gun had been loaded with a modified 12 gauge shotgun shell, the report states.
“The Deputy immediately discharged their firearm striking Mr. Hutto in his side,” the sheriff’s report said. “Mr. Hutto fell adjacent to his vehicle. Medical assistance was immediately requested. Mr. Hutto succumbed to his injuries.”
Hutto was wanted on outstanding warrants for domestic violence charges.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been asked to investigate the incident and the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Lawrence Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Max Sanders said his office is fully cooperating with the investigation.
“We have an incredible group of men and women that serve Lawrence County and put themselves in harm’s way. I stand by my Deputies. Any threat to their safety will be met in kind,” Sanders said in the report. “Please keep my Deputy, the Deputy’s family, and the families affected by this in your thoughts and prayers.”
