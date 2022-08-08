According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Marty Hutto was shot after he pulled a gun on a deputy following a chase that ended on County Road 222.

Around 9:15 p.m., the deputy attempted to pull over Hutto’s vehicle, a gold-colored Ford F-150, after Hutto was seen driving in the center of the roadway near the County Road 217 and County Road 214 intersection. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.