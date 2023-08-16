McNamara joins The Advertiser

Samantha McNamara has recently joined the staff of The Moulton Advertiser as reporter/writer.
McNamara is a Mississippi State graduate and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She gained experience in journalism and writing through her college education where she was a staff writer for The Chieftain out of Fulton, MS. She was recognized by the Mississippi Press Association in 2020.
“I am excited to begin my career at The Moulton Advertiser,” McNamara said. “It has been a pleasure meeting members of the community. Everyone has been extremely welcoming and helpful. It’s nice to be back home in Alabama, and it’s really nice to be so close to my family. I look forward to working with the good people of Lawrence County as I begin reporting and writing for The Advertiser.”
Advertiser General Manager Teresa Woodruff said she is pleased to have McNamara join the staff.
“I am delighted to have Samantha join our Advertiser team,” Woodruff said. “I am looking forward to the Lawrence County community getting to know her. Samantha brings along fresh ideas and creativity in her journalism and a fair and accurate outlook in media writing.”
