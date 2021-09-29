A Cruisin’ for a Cure Relay for Life event is happening at the Joe Wheeler EMC Trinity headquarters, located on Alabama 24, on Saturday, Oct. 23, according to organizers.
The antique and classic car and truck show will begin at 9 a.m. and feature a $500 grand prize.
Registration is $25 for the participant’s first vehicle and $10 for any subsequent vehicle. Registration fees are tax deductible, organizers said.
Vendors are also welcome for a $25 set-up fee. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Relay for Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
The first 100 registrants will receive Dash Plaques, and door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes during the event, organizers said.
The classic car show will also feature other fun activities, concessions, and Swamp Johns plates available for $12.
To pre-register, contact Kesha Weatherby at 256-552-2356, or Dewanna Jones at 256-552-2376. For more information about the event, call Kenneth Hanvy at 256-303-4945.
