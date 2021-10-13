Moulton man arrested on drug charges

A Moulton man was arrested for possession of meth last week after Moulton Police were called to suspicious activity near Almon Drive, according to a report from Moulton Chief Craig Knight.
Justin Dwight Keenum, 18, of Tommie Drive, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 4, and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
The arrest was made after Moulton officer Epifanio Dejoya responded to a call concerning a suspicious person acting erratically near Almon Drive and Franklin Smith Road, the report said.
“While speaking with Officer Dejoya, (Keenum) stated that he had methamphetamine in his pants pocket,” the report states. “Officer Dejoya then removed a clear plastic baggie that contained a white crystalized substance and a yellow straw, from Mr. Keenum’s pants pocket.”
The substance field-tested positive for meth, according to the report.
Keenum was transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $3,000.
