Emergency prep event invites kids to expore careers in public safety

An emergency preparedness event hosted this week by Lawrence County EMA and the Lawrence County Extension Office gave area kids an opportunity to explore career options in public safety, fire protection, law enforcement and similar fields.
EMA Director Chris Waldrep said the safety event brought together multiple agencies including the Lawrence Sheriff’s Office, Moulton Fire & Rescue, the Lawrence Emergency Management Agency, and an out-of-county search and rescue team that frequently trains with local responders.
Children ages 8 to 18 met at the Lawrence EMA office in Moulton at 9 a.m. on Tuesday for the event. Participating children were given up-close and hands-on opportunities to explore different aspects of public safety and emergency management through the workshop.
The event was the final Summer Fun Shop session coordinated by the Lawrence County Extension service this summer, according to organizers. Summer Fun Shops took place throughout the county each week in June and continued this month.
Summer Fun Shops also included a horse safety session at Owl Creek Horse Camp in the Bankhead National Forest, an Italian Cooking demonstration at the Town Creek Community Center, an Ag is Awesome farm tour at LouAllen Farms in Moulton, and other hands-on educational workshops for area children.
The Lawrence County Extension’s Summer Fun Shops were organized this year by Melinda Smith, FREA 4-H Youth Development agent, and Marsha Terry, 4-H Program assistant. For more information about other programs and events through the Extension Office, contact 256-974-2464.
