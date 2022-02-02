Former Lawrence sheriff to run as Independent; Sheriff Max Sanders faces challenger in primary

Former Sheriff Gene Mitchell, who also previously held the office as a Democrat, has announced his intention to run in the general election as an Independent after his qualifying application was denied by the Lawrence County Republican Party Committee last week.
Qualifying ended on Friday, and Lawrence County Republican Party Executive Committee chairman Daniel Stover has confirmed there will be two names in the sheriff’s race on the Republican primary ballot on May 24.
Incumbent Sheriff Max Sanders Sr., 74, and former Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin, 50, were the only two successful qualifiers, according to Stover.
There were no Democratic candidates in the sheriff’s race when the deadline for qualifying ended on Friday.
Mitchell, 78, who served three terms as the sheriff of Lawrence County until he lost to Sanders in 2018 by fewer than 300 votes, said he believes his name should have been included on the Republican ballot.
“To handpick candidates without giving the voters a chance to vote—that’s an appointment not an election,” Mitchell said. “(The Lawrence County Republican committee) is disenfranchising every Republican voter in the county by what they are doing.”
According to Stover, the county’s Republican Party committee voted to deny Mitchell’s qualification based on evidence the committee “heard in this case from both the challenger and the candidate,” but would not provide additional details about the evidence the committee heard in an executive session.
Secretary of State John Merrill, R, said it is within the committee’s power to do so as long as they are abiding by committee bylaws and guidelines.
“In our state, both parties—Republican and Democrat—have the opportunity to determine who they want to have ballot access,” Merrill said. Those who have qualifications denied by either political party have the option to run as a third-party candidate or an Independent, Merrill added.
Former Democrat Harold G. Knighten, who was once chief deputy under Mitchell, also attempted to qualify as a Republican but the Lawrence GOP committee removed him from the party ticket.
Stover said the committee voted to deny Knighten’s qualification on the same basis as Mitchell’s application. Knighten said he would not run as a Democrat.
“I am a Republican. I will continue to support the Republican Party,” Knighten said. On his social media page, Knighten said he would refund all donations he has received from supporters.
Mitchell, a longtime Democrat in the county, said he attempted to run as a Republican this election cycle because “the Democratic Party is not what it used to be.”
“The national party is so far out there that I had to make a change,” he said. “They have been moving toward socialism. I can’t identify with the Democratic Party and where it is headed.”
Candidates seeking to run in local races independently must file a petition with their county probate judge no later than May 24, according to Merrill. He said Mitchell would need signatures from at least 3% of the total voters who cast ballots in the 2018 local election to appear on this year’s ballot.
Mitchell, who said he has worked under the Republican Party in the past, believes he has supporters in both parties and feels confident he will meet the signature threshold to run as an Independent.
“I worked with Gov. Fob James as director of public safety, and he was a Republican. I’ve been encouraged to run by people from both parties,” said Mitchell, who has been cattle farming in Mount Hope in recent years.
Though somewhat unconventional, Merrill said Mitchell wouldn’t be the first candidate to run as an Independent and succeed in an Alabama election.
In 2016, Franklin County Superintendent Greg Hamilton did not qualify to run for his office through the Franklin GOP committee and was elected as an Independent. Similarly, Gerald Dial, a senator representing Clay County, served several uninterrupted terms as an Independent as an Independent from 1983 until 2006, Merrill said. Dial ran for Alabama Senate District 13 again in 2010 as a Republican.
Sanders still faces opposition in Republican primary
Though three qualifiers were denied access to the Republican primary ballot—Prentis Davis also attempted to qualify as a contender for sheriff but has since qualified as a Lawrence Commission District 2 challenger against incumbent Norman Pool—Sanders still faces opposition in the primary from one challenger.
Tim Sandlin, who retired as Sanders’ chief deputy in December, is making his first attempt at securing a political office.
Sandlin did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Since taking office, Sanders, who lives in Moulton, has been able to add a deputy onto the night patrol and in 2019 got a $200 monthly hazardous pay allowance for deputies and an additional $100 a month for jailers.
“That has helped us retain some officers,” said Sanders, who retired as a lieutenant colonel with 26 years in the Army National Guard and worked with the state pardons and parole office for 32-plus years. “We’ve made some progress and I want to continue on what we’ve accomplished.”
Mitchell said he will work to curb the drug problems in the county.
“The future of this county is with our young people, our kids,” Mitchell said. “We have drugs like fentanyl coming into the county that has to be stopped or our kids are going to pay the price. We need to shore up our efforts in Lawrence County to make it a good place for children to grow up and a place for our grandparents to live safely.”
Lawrence County Democratic Party chairman Marcus Echols said he was disappointed to see Mitchell switch parties.
“I don’t believe anybody who has left the Democratic Party will get any of our support,” he said. “Is Mitchell seeing the playing field where it might be difficult to win as a Democrat in Lawrence County? I guess it is just a political calculation, a lay of the land in Lawrence County.”
Echols said a crowded field for sheriff in the Republican primary does not bode well for the incumbent. “I believe three candidates in the race already says a lot ... about the dissatisfaction people have with Max Sanders. But I’m not sure if Democrats or Republicans will be able to trust the candidates who switched parties.”
Stover said the GOP executive committee will “consider their qualifications and any challenges before certifying their names for inclusion on the Republican primary ballot with the Lawrence County probate judge on March 3.”
While qualifying for state and county offices and the U.S. Senate ended Friday, the deadline for Alabama’s U.S. congressional races was extended until Feb. 11 by a panel of federal judges because they’ve ordered the state’s map for congressional districts be redrawn to have two districts — instead of one — in which Black voters are a sizeable portion of the electorate. The state has appealed the panel’s order.
In local races, longtime Lawrence District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch has others vying for his position. Tina McWhorter, a former Democrat, has qualified as a Republican this election cycle to challenge Burch in the primary, and political newcomer Echols has qualified as a Democrat.
Democratic Party chairman Echols said he’s in the race to help the county grow. He said it has become stagnant under the current commission.
The Lawrence County District 5 seat is up for grabs after Sonia Hargrove, the widow of Commissioner Joey Hargrove who died in a March motorcycle/car collision, is not seeking another term.
Republicans running for the District 5 vacancy are Barry Johnson, Nathan Kitchens and Ned. T. Jones. Joey Hargrove defeated Jones in the 2018 race.
District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd, a Democrat, will face a challenge in his bid to secure his second term. Amard Martin, who was a longtime sheriff’s deputy in the county, also entered the District 1 race as a Democrat.
District 2 incumbent Norman Pool, a Republican, is being opposed in the primary by veteran politician Sonny Malcom and Prentis Davis.
Two district seats on the Lawrence County Board of Education are also up for reelection.
In the Democratic primary, Hillsboro Council member Delandrion Woods is seeking incumbent Christine Garner’s District 1 seat while Joan Collins Jones will appear as the only Republican contender for the district.
District 4 incumbent Shannon Terry will run in the Republican primary unopposed but will face off with the sole Democratic contender Alice Young in November.
Republican and Democratic primaries are set for May 24. The general election will take place Nov. 8.
Local candidates
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the qualified candidates include the following. An (i) indicates the incumbent.
District Attorney
GOP: Errek Jett (i)
--
County Commission
--
District 1
Democrat: Jesse Byrd (i), Amard Martin
--
District 2
GOP: Prentis Davis, Sonny Malcom, Normal Pool (i)
--
District 3
GOP: Kyle Pankey (i)
--
District 4
GOP: Bobby Burch (i), Tina McWhorter
Democrat: Marcus Echols
--
District 5
GOP: Barry Johnson, Nathan Kitchens, Ned. T. Jones.
--
Board of Education
--
District 1
Democrat: Christine Garner (i), Delandrion Woods
Republican: Joan Collins Jones
--
District 4
GOP: Shanon Terry (i)
Democrat: Alice Young
--
Sheriff
GOP: Max Sanders Sr. (i), Tim Sandlin
--
Coroner
GOP: Scott Norwood
--
Circuit Judge
GOP: Mark Craig (i), Callie Chenault Waldrep
--
District Judge
GOP: Angela Terry (i)
