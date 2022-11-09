Moulton Police Sgt. Casey Baker made two arrests last week at the Moulton Walmart. The arrests occurred Saturday and Sunday of Halloween weekend.
On Oct. 29, Baker arrived at Walmart after he received report of a shoplifter. Walmart Asset Protection employees informed Baker that they witnessed Cassidy Harville Taylor, 47, intentionally place unscanned items into grocery bags during self-checkout. While he spoke with Taylor, Baker saw brass knuckles in her purse.
After he removed the brass knuckles, Baker asked if she possessed other illegal items. Taylor produced a clear container from her purse that held several Adderall pills. Adderall is a controlled substance that Taylor did not hold a prescription for.
Taylor was arrested on three charges: Possession of a controlled substance; carrying concealed brass knuckles; and fourth degree theft of property. She was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
On Oct. 30, Baker arrived at Walmart after receiving report of a trespasser. Asset Protection employees saw Shawn David Brown, 29, and understood the individual was banned from the property less than two weeks prior. Baker confronted Brown as he exited the store with a shopping cart full of stolen goods.
The goods in question totaled $375.98 in stolen merchandise.
Brown was aware that he was banned from the property and acknowledged previously signed paperwork that stated he would not return to the property. The papers were co-signed by Walmart employees and a Moulton Police officer.
Brown was arrested on three charges: Third degree burglary; fourth degree theft of property; and third degree criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
