Moulton Police Sgt. Casey Baker made two arrests last week at the Moulton Walmart. The arrests occurred Saturday and Sunday of Halloween weekend.

On Oct. 29, Baker arrived at Walmart after he received report of a shoplifter. Walmart Asset Protection employees informed Baker that they witnessed Cassidy Harville Taylor, 47, intentionally place unscanned items into grocery bags during self-checkout. While he spoke with Taylor, Baker saw brass knuckles in her purse. 

