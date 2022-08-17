New opportunities, new friends on the first day of school

Former R.A. Hubbard students arrive at Hatton High on a school bus from the Town Creek area in northern Lawrence County on Thursday morning. For most of the students, the bus ride was less than 40 minutes, they said. [Michael Wetzel]

For Hatton High freshmen Blake Burke and Eva Armstead, the first day of school last Thursday brought new opportunities to take different classes and meet new friends.

The two 14-year-olds were among the 100 or so students who transitioned to Hatton after R.A. Hubbard School in North Courtland closed at the end of May because of low enrollment and the high cost of keeping the Class 1A school open.

