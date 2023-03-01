Grammy-winning artist visits Jesse Owens Museum

Daugherty

Oakville legend Jesse Owens died in 1980; yet, in some aspects, his name is immortal. It is embedded in lyrics, emblazoned on schools and roadways, and archived in books. Soon, it will grace a piece of musical art. 

Grammy award-winning and internationally-acclaimed composer Michael Daugherty visited Jesse Owens Memorial Park last week to gain inspiration for a new commission. The piece will focus on Jesse Owens’s life and draw inspiration from the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games. It will debut on July 11 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Fla., where it will be performed by the National Intercollegiate Band.

