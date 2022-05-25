Two Athens women were arrested in Moulton after allegedly stealing $2,400 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Alabama 24.
Lisa Rene Keeton, 38, of Todd Circle, and Kimberly Dawn Posey, 41, of Parker Road, were arrested on Saturday, May 14, after Moulton Police officers were called to the scene, according to a report from Moulton Police Department.
Officers Ricky Herrera and Jon Zech arrived on scene and confronted Keeton, who had exited the store with several items and taken them to her vehicle, the report said.
As officers removed items that belonged to Walmart from the vehicle, the officers found a glass smoking pipe with narcotics residue and several pills that were identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride—a controlled substance used to treat opioid dependence, according to the report.
Keeton, who did not have a prescription for the narcotics, was charged with second-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $4,000.
“While officers were conducting their investigation with Ms. Keeton, her friend and accomplice, (Posey) walked outside of Walmart. She had also exited the store without paying for several items,” the report states.
Posey was charged with third-degree theft of property.
During her arrest, Posey “began having what appeared to be a panic attack,” the report said. She was taken to Lawrence Medical Center for treatment and later booked into the Lawrence County Jail on $1,500 bond.
Moulton Police determined Keeton had stolen over $1,900 worth of merchandise and Posey had taken more than $500 worth of merchandise from the Moulton Walmart.
