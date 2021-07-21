LMC urges locals to get COVID-19 shot as Alabama falls behind in vaccination rate

As Alabama falls behind the rest of the nation in vaccinating residents against COVID-19, Lawrence Medical Center CEO Dean Griffin reminds Lawrence Countians that the vaccine is being offered for free at the Moulton hospital.
Since March 2020, Alabama has recorded more than 560,000 cases of COVID-19 with 9,139 confirmed deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
Despite these numbers, Alabama continues to rank dead last in its vaccination rate compared to the rest of the nation. With just under 34% of the population fully vaccinated as of July 19, Alabama fell behind Mississippi in its vaccination rate last week, according to CDC data.
In Lawrence County specifically, 10,504 residents are fully vaccinated, representing 31.67% of the county’s population, according to CDC data released on Wednesday.
Lawrence Medical Center began distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in early March.
“We were fairly busy when we began, but it has dropped off significantly to almost none,” Griffin said.
LMC continues to schedule vaccine appointments as the hospital receives doses of the two-shot inoculation, he added. Those interested may schedule their appointment online via the Huntsville Hospital website or call Lawrence Medical Center directly at 256-974-2122.
According to the the ADPH website, Lawrence Medical Center is one of four vaccination state and federal vaccination clinics in Lawrence County. COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the Lawrence County Health Department, Walmart Pharmacy in Moulton and the CVS Pharmacy in Moulton. Another vaccine distribution website, vac-cines.gov, lists Trinity Discount Drugs, Brackin Drugs in Town Creek and Medtown Pharmacy in Trinity as vaccine clinics for Lawrence County, but residents are urged to call their local pharmacy for up-to-date information.
This week, Lawrence County was one of 47 counties listed as “very high risk” on ADPH’s COVID-19 risk indicator map.
A county’s risk level is determined by the number of new cases, the county’s percent of positivity, testing goals and hospital visits for COVID-like symptoms, according to ADPH.
As of Tuesday, the only northern counties in Alabama not listed as “very high risk” were Colbert, which was labeled “moderate,” and Jackson, which was listed as “low risk.”
In Lawrence County, 101 residents have died from COVID-19, according to ADPH da-ta updated on Wednesday. The ADPH data showed 3,165 cases had been confirmed in Lawrence County since pandemic reporting began, of those cases, 13 new cases were recorded in Lawrence County in the last 14 days.
For updated COVID-19 statistics, including recent vaccination information, visit the Al-abama COVID-19 Dashboard Hub found on the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.