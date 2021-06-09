Alexia Sharp of Town Creek graduated from Georgia State University during the Spring 2021 semester.
Sharp earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate's, bachelor's and graduate levels during the Spring 2021 semester.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
