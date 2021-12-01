The Women’s Missionary Union of Muscle Shoals Baptist Association is seeking sponsors for the children of their annual Christmas project for families in need in Lawrence County.
Each year, the WMU spends much of October prepping for the project that is aimed to provide Christmas gifts for local underprivileged children, according to WMU Secretary Tammy Porter. She said WMU works through DHR to sign up eligible children, but the organization has also worked with the Salvation Army to ensure that those signed up for this project are not on multiple Christmas lists.
Now that sign-ups and registration are complete, Porter said the organization is now seeking sponsors and donations to provide gifts to 82 Lawrence County children in need. This year, the WMU saw a total of 262 children registered for the project. As of Tuesday, Porter said about 180 children had already been sponsored.
The WMU Christmas project is for children up to 12 years old whose families are recipients of food stamps, she explained. Gifts are then purchased for each registered child by sponsors who commit to fulfilling items on the child’s wish list.
Porter said gifts and donations will be distributed to parents and guardians at the Moulton Recreation Center on Dec. 16.
Though pick-up arrangements were altered last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and parents received sponsored gifts through a drive-thru line, Porter said two special services will be held for the parents picking up gifts this year. The services will begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Those who wish to sponsor a child or help with the project by giving toys or donations may contact Porter by calling 256-974-8878.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.