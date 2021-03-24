Lawrence Sheriff: Hartselle man arrested for child porn

Lawrence County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Hartselle man for possession of child pornography last week, according to reports from the sheriff’s department.
Jordan Chantz Pace, 21, was arrested last Wednesday and was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $15,000.
“This is the result of a collaborative investigation with our District Attorney’s Office,” Sheriff Max Sanders said in the report. “I would like to thank the Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, and our investigators for their work on this case. I am proud of the job they do daily to protect the citizens of our county.”
At the time of the arrest, investigators found “images of a child that was 16 years of age that were sexually explicit,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Lawrence County District Court. The complaint states the investigation also found images of Pace transmitted to the 16-year-old female by phone messages.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s report said investigations continue.
