LCHS Band students achieve highest marks

Nine band members representing Lawrence County High School are recognized for their success in an area musical competition last week. The Alabama Band Masters District 3 Solo & Ensemble competition was held at Muscle Shoals Middle School on May 1. LCHS’ participating students each received 1s—the highest possible rating—for their performances. “They all did great,” LCHS Band Director Sid Hearn said. “I just pointed them in the right direction, and they did the rest themselves. We’re very proud of them.” Pictured from the left are sophomores Jacob Jones, Baylee Willingham, and Seth Brooks, freshmen Alli Bess Chenault, Asher Mink and Ally Naylor, and sophomores Lila Duncan and Maggie McAbee. Not pictured is eighth grader Axel Steeples. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.