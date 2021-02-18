Wild Alabama, the conservation non-profit group once known as Wild South, led a small group of volunteers last week in cleaning up the Bankhead National Forest.
On Feb. 7, Wild Alabama and volunteers removed a dozen tires that had been illegally dumped in the headwaters of Borden Creek, according to a Facebook post from the organization.
"Tires don't belong dumped in a ditch on your public lands," Wild Alabama said. "These tires will be stored on private property until the proper disposal method can be determined. We want to make sure they are properly disposed of."
Wild Alabama led another cleanup day over the weekend, performing trail maintenance in the national forest bordering southern Lawrence County. The organization also led a small group of hikers on an excursion into the Sipsey Wilderness on Saturday.
For more information about Wild Alabama and it's conservation efforts, visit wildal.org, or contact the Moulton office at 256-974-6166.
