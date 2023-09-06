Courtland, Alabama is set to host the Walk of Life Festival this year, sponsored by the Poarch Creek Band of Indians, Alabama Council of the Arts, Town of Courtland, Magnum Roofing and Ancient Oklahoma.
Guests will experience activities such as drumming,dancing, stickball demonstrations, storytelling, informational booths, and the unique opportunity to witness a scared Feather’s ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.