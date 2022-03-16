Moulton woman selling cookbooks awards $1,000 scholarships to local seniors

A Moulton woman who used her federal stimulus in 2021 to raise money for a scholarship fund—intended to award one Lawrence County high school senior—recently awarded eight $1,000 scholarships to local college-bound students.
After receiving a COVID-relief stimulus check last summer, Glenda Thompson decided to put past plans into action by starting a scholarship fund for Lawrence County high school students. Using her federal check, Thompson compiled a collection of recipes, printed a cookbook, and used the sales of the book to fund the scholarship.
In June, Thompson printed 200 copies of her cookbook, Love at First Bite. The copies sold for $15 each and were so successful, additional copies were printed and sold—bringing in about $7,000 for the scholarship fund.
Thompson said she and her husband contributed about $1,000 more to the scholarship fund after having eight students apply.
“All eight students are deserving,” she said. “We didn’t have the heart to turn just one away.”
The scholarship awarded four Lawrence County High School students Brylee Haynes, Makenzie Owens, Trace Terry and Stephen Ruelas; three East Lawrence High students Katelyn Teague, Autumn Garrie, and Oakley Hurst; and Hatton High School student Maddie Heflin.
Thompson said Garrie has expressed interest in Auburn University, Teague plans to attend Wallace State Community College, Hurst and Owens plan to attend the University of North Alabama, and Haynes and Heflin have decided to attend Calhoun Community College.
She said two students, Terry and Ruelas, are undecided or have not specified which college they plan to attend.
“The cookbook exceeded my expectations,” she added. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these local students further their education. It was my hope that this fund will help a child who really needs it, and I think we’ve accomplished just that.”
