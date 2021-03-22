Three Lawrence County students were recently recognized for their success in a statewide contest sponsored by the Peanut Producers Association, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Katie Jett, of Lawrence County High School, was awarded Senior first-place essayist in the state contest, Lawrence County Extension Agent Donna Shanklin said. Moulton Middle School student Alivia Chamness was the first-place winner among Junior participants, and Stella McDonald, a county homeschool student, won third-place in the Intermediate age group.
The three students were among seven other students awarded from Calhoun, Colbert, Etowah, Henry and Houston counties.
“Peanuts have been grown in Alabama for over a century. However, they have been grown in Lawrence County for less than 10 years,” Shanklin said. “Because of this increase in peanut production in the area youth in Lawrence County were encouraged to submit peanut essays for the statewide contest.”
Shanklin, who said National Peanut Month coincides National Nutrition Month each March, said peanut growers are raising awareness for the produce that contains more protein than any other nut. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to visit the Peanut Producers Association online at https://www.alpeanuts.com/.
“We congratulate these winning students for making the extra effort to research and write a winning essay,” Shanklin said.
