Reach and Teach rocks Lawrence County High School

Lawrence County High’s old gymnasium transformed into a rock hall last Wednesday for the culminating concert of the school’s Reach and Teach program. After a semester of planning, preparing, and organizing, hundreds of students cheered as cover band The Velcro Pygmies blasted hits from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Deaf Leppard, Journey, and others during a morning concert for students and staff.
LCHS teacher Jillian Woods first experienced Reach and Teach last spring at Decatur and Austin High Schools’ Rock the Block concert. Watching the students organize and execute the event impressed Woods.
“All the kids got to do all the stuff,” said Woods, “and I thought, ‘That’s really cool. That would be something fun to do.’”
When Reach and Teach representatives attended a summer teaching conference, Woods attended their workshop. Soon, the ball was rolling on for LCHS to work with Reach and Teach.
April Clark founded Reach and Teach as a hands-on program that provides high school students opportunities to develop career skills and experience. As a former teacher at Colbert County High School, Clark believes in education through experience.
The program provides roles for participating students in several career areas: broadcast, entrepreneurship, business, marketing, budgeting, and more. LCHS teacher Jillian Woods’ event planning class experienced all the career areas firsthand while planning the concert. Her students did everything, from creating a budget to finding and renting a stage for the performance.
“We had to find a stage because they didn’t provide a stage,” said junior Lettie Kilpatrick. “So we had to provide a stage for them. And we had to go through and try to budget for it because some stages were more expensive than others.”
“They had a lot of requirements we had to provide,” said senior Cameron Theodorou, “and we had to do it all on our own.”
Prior to the concert, the students decorated the gymnasium with banners and backdrops, then unloaded the Pygmies stage and sound equipment. The result was a room fit for rock and roll.
During the concert, LCHS’s Reach and Teach students live streamed the performance, interviewed students and band members, and captured pictures and video from the stage.
Junior Jenna Mosley served as a producer for the concert. At first, Mosley felt she was being pulled in a thousand directions.
“It was kind of stressful a little bit, I’m not going to lie,” said Mosley. “Only because everyone was like, ‘Jenna, Jenna, Jenna!’ And I had my headset on, so I couldn’t really hear them. So I was kind of just running around, trying to be at the right place at the right time for all the stuff.”
But after dealing with the chaos for a few minutes, she started to enjoy herself.
“It wasn’t as bad as I expected it to be,” said Mosley. “It was pretty fun.”
Despite the event’s many moving parts, the events class executed the concert without a hitch. The uneventful event pleasantly surprised Woods.
“All day, like I kept expecting that something was going to go wrong,” said Woods. “Because when you get 15 students planning something you think, ‘There’s got to be something we left out. What did we forget?’ And we didn’t have any problems all day long. So it was great.”
The reaction to the concert from other students, both at LCHS and across the county, thrilled Woods’ events class.
“Everybody loved it,” said Kilpatrick. “I heard nothing but good feedback from people.”
“They’re definitely going to be coming back soon,” said Mosley.
