Reach and Teach rocks Lawrence County High School

Students packed the front of the stage while The Velcro Pygmies sang Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.”

Lawrence County High’s old gymnasium transformed into a rock hall last Wednesday for the culminating concert of the school’s Reach and Teach program. After a semester of planning, preparing, and organizing, hundreds of students cheered as cover band The Velcro Pygmies blasted hits from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Deaf Leppard, Journey, and others during a morning concert for students and staff.

LCHS teacher Jillian Woods first experienced Reach and Teach last spring at Decatur and Austin High Schools’ Rock the Block concert. Watching the students organize and execute the event impressed Woods.

