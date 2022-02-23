Moulton’s first Mardi Gras parade is happening Friday. The event will also feature $5 mask decorating and an afterparty, according to organizers.
The Mardi Gras Parade will begin at 7 p.m., according to the Byler Road Project, the organization responsible for planning the event.
Lineup will begin at Lawrence County High School. The parade route includes portions of College, Main and Walnut streets, Somerville Avenue and Byler Road. A map of the parade route is available on The Byler Road Project Facebook page.
Grand marshals for the parade, the Mardi Gras King and Queen, will be announced and crowned at a special ceremony held at the Hot Spot restaurant at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The public is invited to attend, organizers said.
A fundraising competition among king and queen nominees will determine the two winners. Nominees for parade king include Billy Johnson, Mylan Mitchell, Marvin Jackson and Jim Roberts. Those nominated for parade queen include Savannah Johnson, Ashley Biser, Caren Stewart, Morgan Jones and Heather Hutto.
The parade, as well as the king and queen competition, were organized to benefit the Byler Road Project scholarship fund. The scholarship fund will award at least one Lawrence County high school senior.
A $5 mask decorating event will take place on Feb. 25, before and after the parade, organizers added. A parade afterparty will include food and music. The Byler Road Project will also announce and award float winners during the afterparty.
Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place floats. First place will take home $100, and second and third place winners will each be awarded $50, said organizers.
For more information about the Byler Road Project or the Mardi Gras Parade, contact 256-522-1228, or message the group on Facebook.
