Making the most of leftovers

Most people throw away one of the best parts of their Thanksgiving Turkey, the bones. By cooking them in a slow oven on 175-200 degrees with 3/4 gallon of water for 12-24 hours, strain bones through cheese cloth or colandar, and you have a delicious and healthy broth.

Making the most of leftovers is a real culinary art if done the right way, that is. Being thrifty comes naturally to Jan Gillespie, so making sure that she doesn’t waste anything is a priority for her, especially when its something from her vegetable garden.

Jan’s grandmother, Erie Miller, who made a big garden each year, once told Jan that she tried to can at least 100 jars of whatever it was she had at the time, fruit, vegetables, etc. and that this would be enough to sustain her family until the next year’s harvest. Jan might not have canned that much each year, but she did take the advice to put away something for a rainy day and cans almost all of her vegetables.

