Making the most of leftovers is a real culinary art if done the right way, that is. Being thrifty comes naturally to Jan Gillespie, so making sure that she doesn’t waste anything is a priority for her, especially when its something from her vegetable garden.
Jan’s grandmother, Erie Miller, who made a big garden each year, once told Jan that she tried to can at least 100 jars of whatever it was she had at the time, fruit, vegetables, etc. and that this would be enough to sustain her family until the next year’s harvest. Jan might not have canned that much each year, but she did take the advice to put away something for a rainy day and cans almost all of her vegetables.
This fall she tried something new for her. She tried her hand at beef broth.
She and her husband, Mike, had a cow processed. The butcher saved the bones for her. She said she probably had enough to fill a cookie sheet.
She baked the bones at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes, then put them into her big roaster along with the peeling from things like onions, celery and carrots,” Jan explained. “I also add salt, a whole clove of unpeeled garlic, a bay leaf and some peppercorns.”
She let the bones and veggies cook for 24-36 hours, at 200 degrees in the roaster, then took them out, let them cool and then she strained the broth.
Jan says that you can add a little red wine, or apple cider vinegar, and some bay leaves and any other herbs of your choice.
(Hint: If you don’t have time to boil them right then, just clean them well and let them dry, then put them in the freezer in clearly marked zip lock bags.)
Then she canned it in a pressure canner for use in soups and stews throughout the winter.
Jan advises anyone interested in canning beef broth to use a canner and make sure to follow the directions.
Jan Gillespie’s bone broth was well worth the extra trouble. “It turned out beautifully,” she said. “This is a great way to use your extra vegetables!”
Note: You can use rib and ham bones, turkey or chicken bones for broth, as well as beef. Just be sure to roast the bones slowly, adding more water so that they won’t burn or stick to your roaster.
Throwing away your bones is a terrible waste of great tasting broth, which you can strain and eat immediately or, like Jan Gillespie, can for future use.
Not only does this save money, these broths are nutritious and delicious! The flavor will depend on how you seasoned your meat to begin with, or if you want to add vegetable clippings the way Jan did, then you can control all of the ingredients yourself.
Turkey broth using a turkey cooked in a browning bag is especially flavorful if you include the drippings from the bag, another thing that people automatically throw away, unknowingly wasting some of the best parts of their annual Thanksgiving meal.
You can also freeze your broth. Be sure to let it cool completely before freezing.
Leftover vegetables that you trimmed for your Thanksgiving meal also make great vegetable broth. Just omit the roasting step. Simmer your vegetable peelings and then strain for a healthy broth.
Fruit tea can also be made using fruit parings. Try saving orange, apple and lemon peelings, simmer over low heat in a sauce pan of tea or water, add sugar if desired, and mint if you havwe some. Pour into your tea or drink it alone, it’s good and will keep in the refrigerator for a week without losing its taste.
