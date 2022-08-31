New Lawrence Chamber director hopes to build stronger connections

Jerry Felks, the new executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, is eager to see the organization grow and hopes to build stronger connections with communities throughout the county.
Though Felks was recently appointed to the position on Aug. 1, he previously served as interim director following the resignation of former Executive Director Craig Johnston and served as a Chamber Board member for the past two years. Felks said his experience as an insurance agent with Country Financial in East Lawrence for the past eight years will help him connect with existing and prospective Chamber members.
“I’ve built relationships with clients and maintain an open-door policy. That will also apply to my role moving forward with the Chamber and with our members,” he said.
As new executive director, Felks said he wants to focus on existing members and improving relationships with them first. He said those steps begin with supporting businesses which are current members by placing more ads in the weekly Chamber Newsletter and posting about current members on the Chamber’s social media.
“We have to make sure the members that we do have are happy,” he said. “The Chamber of Commerce is your in-between on marketing. When someone is exploring things to do in Lawrence County, it’s our job to show them where to shop and where to go. Our main focus is to maintain what we’ve got.”
Felks said he also wants to improve community connections outside of the Chamber headquarters in Moulton.
“We’re located in Moulton, but I want us to have a presence in all four corners of Lawrence County, and I think we can do a better job of helping those communities come together,” he added.
Felks, a 2005 graduate of Speake High School, said he is seeking input from neighboring chambers of commerce outside of Lawrence County. He said the Lawrence Chamber can benefit from looking into what’s working for neighboring counties and deciding how those practices might benefit local business and industry.
He said his ultimate goal is to see economic growth in Lawrence County. “I believe everyone has that goal,” he said. “Craig (Johnston) built great structure, and now we’ve got to move the Chamber to new heights. We’ve got a strong board to lead us where we want to go.”
Felks was appointed the new director following the resignation of former Executive Director Brittany Alred, who was appointed in March. Alred replaced Johnston, who vacated the role earlier this year to take on a position with the Alabama Mountains Lakes Tourist Association.
