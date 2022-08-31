New Lawrence Chamber director hopes to build stronger connections

Felks

Jerry Felks, the new executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, is eager to see the organization grow and hopes to build stronger connections with communities throughout the county.

Though Felks was recently appointed to the position on Aug. 1, he previously served as interim director following the resignation of former Executive Director Craig Johnston and served as a Chamber Board member for the past two years. Felks said his experience as an insurance agent with Country Financial in East Lawrence for the past eight years will help him connect with existing and prospective Chamber members. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.