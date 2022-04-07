Sometimes people inherit animals, or adopt them, or maybe they chose them for a specific reason, like the ability to hunt, search and rescue, or as service dogs for people with disabilities to have a companion who can help them perform certain tasks. There are even dogs that can warn of high blood sugar or an oncoming seizure.
That dogs are smart goes without saying, but just how smart some of them are is really amazing. According to local dog trainer, Ronald Thrasher, at the age of 6-8 months, puppies have the equivalent intelligence of a human child of two and a half years. “After about nine months they have the intelligence of an 18 year old, according to a study done at Duke University,” said Thrasher.
Thrasher has trained just about every breed of dog you can think of, for just about every reason you can name. He says that puppies go through a rebellious stage around nine months but after they come through that they are good candidates for serious training. He advises giving young puppies and dogs deer antlers to chew on while they are cutting their teeth, and until they outgrow the need to chew up everything in sight. “The antlers feel good to their teeth,” he explained.
Thrasher looks for certain attributes in the puppies he picks for himself. “I like a puppy that will look you in the eye, and one that is busy,” he laughed. “If he is curious about everything that moves then you know you have a good dog.”
Thrasher has always been partial to border collies. He once had a dog by the name of Dixie that was legendary. She was so smart that he could show her something once and she would immediately understand. She picked up dozens of empty Quickcrete bags from a ball field once after he showed her what to do. He and his wife, Kathy, are now training a four- year-old English Cocker named Tux, and a new female English cocker spaniel puppy they call Roo Roo. “They are natural retrievers,” said Ronald. “We start training them to retrieve at about nine months, but the little one can already retrieve her toy.”
The older dog, Tux, is already retrieving ducks, doves and quail. “But in addition to retrieving they make excellent pets,” said Kathy.
Ronald starts feeding pups a mixture of powdered dairy calf milk replacement, Puppy Chow and warm water at around two weeks old. He mentioned that they might be a tad messy with this, but that they get the hang of it pretty quickly.
People pick their pets for all kinds of reasons, and that doesn’t just include dogs for one Mount Hope woman. Kristi Robertson has had just about any kind of critter you can name; some people refer to her as Ellie Mae, from the ‘60s sitcom, The Beverly Hillbillies. With her ready smile, gentle nature and curly blonde locks, she could certainly play the part.
From the time she was six years old Kristi has had dogs, kittens, rabbits, rescue squirrels, a rat snake, ducks, horses, donkeys, a nine-year-old sugar glider named Snickers, scores of baby birds and even a llama called Snow. “The llama was a birthday gift from my then future husband, Proncey,” Kristi laughed. “I came home from work one day and found him tied up in the back yard with a purple bow around his neck.” Snow will be 20 in July and Kristi says that he is a good guardian pet, chasing stray dogs and coyotes out of the pasture near their home.
You have to hand it to Proncey, he knew the way to her heart!
Currently, she has a brand new addition to her menagerie, a Border Collie/miniature Australian Shepard mix by the name of Remington, Remy for short. He was chosen for his loyalty and intelligence. He is one in a long line of dogs, some of whom have passed on over the Rainbow Bridge. In fact, Kristi lost several members of her pack last year. Her beloved little Yorkie, Walker, to cancer at the age of 12 and her 28-year -old horse, Cookie, and a cat named Tom that lived to be 20.
Her heart broken, Kristi posted the following message to her friends and family. “About 30 minutes after the sun came up this morning and I made my post about Cookie, she wanted to take a walk to the corner of the pasture and then to the pond and then to the barn. As soon as she got in her barn, she laid down and left me forever. I believe she knew exactly what she was doing and where she wanted to be. I’m thankful that I was able to be up with her all the way to the end.”
Losing pets is very traumatic and can be devastating to devoted owners, like Kristi. But they are perhaps natures way preparing children for the fact that there will also be people in their lives who will pass away. That is the reason Kristi didn’t follow up on her dream to become a vet, because she said, “I realized that not all of them would live…” she said softly.
Tender-hearted to a fault, she has rescued many animals, nursed them back to heath and released them back into their natural habitat. Kristi once even had her neighbor, the late Sam Spruell, to bring water to her pond so that the fish could make it through a drought that threatened to dry up the pond on the Robertson’s property.
Helping to raise pets is also a great way of teaching children responsibility. Dominique Goodwin did some research on what animal attributes were best for small children. She found one she liked best and discovered that there were some Golden Doodles available locally so that Santa could easily transport the puppy on Christmas Eve. Her daughters, three-year-old Blakeley and four-year-old Isabella, were enchanted with the puppy, who soon fit right in with the active little girls, so much so that Dominique says Birdie thinks she is a child, too.
The family trained the puppy to ring a bell hanging from a door knob when she wants to go outside. “It was so easy, she picked up on it right away and now she never has an accident in the house,” said Dominique.
The young dog is a playful companion to the children and is learning to be protective of them. Known for being happy, friendly, and intelligent, Golden Doodles are easy to train. They’re also very gentle and devoted to their family, including its younger members. Birdie is true to her background breeding, and is a gregarious pet that charms guests, and eagerly takes part in family activities as well as interacting well with other animals.
All of our pet owners advise doing your homework before investing time and money and your emotions into a pet. Make sure that the animal is well suited to your environment and is intelligent and the right size for your space.
Good luck with raising your puppy! Investing in training can ensure that you have a wonderful companion for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.