Shorter University has announced students named to the Dean's list during the fall semester of 2021. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Josie Harville, of Town Creek, SAL, is among those named to the fall 2021 Dean's list. Harville is majoring in Sport Management.
About Shorter University
Rapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor's degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate's and master's programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.
