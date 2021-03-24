Hillsboro woman arrested for drug possession after shoplifting

A Hillsboro woman has been arrested on drug charges after she was found shoplifting at Moulton Walmart on Alabama 157, according to Moulton Police Department.
Amber Lashay Hamilton, 32, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of opium or a derivative, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fourth-degree theft of property, a class A misdemeanor.
Moulton Officer Casey Baker responded to the incident on Saturday and assisted Walmart’s asset protection department in apprehending the suspect, according to a report from Moulton Police.
“As they were retrieving the stolen merchandise, Officer Baker discovered that Ms. Hamilton had illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia with her,” the report states.
Hamilton was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
