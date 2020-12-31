Zach Terry, Lawrence County man devotes life to ministry

(As part of an ongoing series about Lawrence County people who have gone on to accomplish great things in the world, this story is dedicated to the memory of Carl Terry.)
These days Lawrence County native Zach Terry is living in Florida. You might think that sounds like he’s in constant vacation mode, but in fact, Zach is busier than ever with his ministry.
Zach graduated from LCHS in 1994. In college at UNA, he studied Entertainment Industry Management, but God had other plans for Zach.
Zach first realized he was being called into the ministry when he was only 19, although he had previously felt stirrings when several adults came to him for answers to things they didn’t understand in the Bible. “I thought, “I can do this!” in fact, I was already teaching,” he said.
Before then Zach had considered the music industry, becoming a race car driver or a professional fisherman, “I wanted to do everything,” he laughed.
In his first week of college, he was traveling alone and he happened to catch Dr. Charles Stanley on the radio. “It was a different kind of message than what I was used to, you know, not the yelling kind of preaching,” Zach laughed. “In fact, I thought it was the news at first.”
As he listened to the acclaimed preacher gently telling the love of God, his heart broke and the young man came to Christ right there on the side of the road. He has never looked back.
His mom, Teresa Coffey Terry, knew he was struggling with something, but didn’t realize what it was. “I was surprised when he finally told us, but his dad (Carl Terry) had known all along,” said Teresa. “I did worry about his decision, but I knew that God truly called him, he had struggled with the decision for a while, so I knew He would take care of Zach. I just trusted the call.”
Carl told Zach later that he had given him over to the Lord when he was extremely ill and had to have a kidney removed at eleven months old. “I knew that He would use you in some way after you were healed,” Carl said. And that prediction came true in a miraculous way.
But that wasn’t the only time Carl knew what God had in store for Zach’s future. He also knew before Zach, that Julie Bearden from Haleyville, Alabama, would be his wife someday. And sure enough, the couple was married on July 1, 2000.
While still in college, but already considering the ministry, his grandfather, Jimmy Coffey, was laid heavily on Zach’s heart. “You know your loved ones are the first ones you worry about at that age,” said Zach. “My granddad was raised by his grandmother, Blanche Coffey, and she would often bring a Methodist minister home to try to talk to Jimmy when he was young, but they said Jimmy ran them all off,” laughed Zach.
However, Jimmy could hardly run his only grandchild away when Zach came bringing him the message of salvation. Jimmy didn’t come to Christ right away, he was stricken with cancer before he realized that he was running out of time to make that important decision. Zach was privileged to lead his beloved grandfather to the Lord, and to this day says that even though it took his life in the end, it was probably cancer that opened his heart to the Lord.
Zach’s first church was in Kentucky while he was still in school at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and after that he went on to pastor churches in Capshaw, Alabama for nine years, and then to where he is now in Fernandina Beach, Florida, where he worked with a congregation of just under a thousand souls each week. “Since Covid-19 hit we have fallen off some, but we are currently working on a radio ministry that will help us reach even more people,” he said.
The couple has three beautiful children, Carly, Cole, and Caitlyn.
He continues his family tradition of music, only his music glorifies God, and comes from a pulpit rather than county fairs and honky tonks. His son, Cole, also has the family musical gene. The two play together on stage whenever possible. Cole is the fourth generation of the family to inherit the gift of music.
The family musical heritage goes back to Zach’s grandfather, Floyd Terry.
“Our particular family’s story began in the 1930s - Floyd Terry (my grandfather) a farmer and mechanic, broke his left arm leaving it cast in a position where very little work was possible,” Zach explained. “But, it was cast in the perfect position to hold a fiddle. Floyd’s wife, Stella played the pump organ and had one in her home until her death. With her help, he figured out how to play.”
According to Zach, Floyd worked hard and learned to play. He then taught three of his sons to play instruments as well. “Harold played the guitar, Felton the mandolin, and Gordon the fiddle. They began performing for events across North Alabama. They worked a little vaudeville comedy into their routine and touted Gordon as the World’s Youngest Fiddle Champion - at 12 years of age. The group came to be known as “Floyd Terry and the Youngins.” Their sound was a mixture of folk tunes, early country music, gospel, and western swing.”
Zach says that Floyd was convinced they were as good as the musicians he was hearing on the WSM-AM broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry each week. He traveled up to Nashville and met with the talent manager for the Opry, who told Floyd that there were a lot of musicians in Nashville and while his band was very good, it would take a while to get them on the program. Floyd told him that he intended to be at his door step every morning until they worked his boys into the program. “It worked,” Zach laughed, “Floyd Terry and his Youngin’s became Opry Regulars.”
The family attended the church, where Floyd and Stella first met. “Being a relatively poor family, Floyd felt they were criticized for being poorly dressed. Then when they began to do well as a band and wore their stage clothes to church, they were criticized from the stage for being over dressed,” said Zach.
“Eventually, all the boys picked up instruments. Dewey could play most anything. Carl was a drummer, Calvin played Base guitar, Buddy played the stock market,” he laughed.
Gordon began to work with the ‘Godfather of Bluegrass’ music, Bill Monroe. Then was drafted into the Army where he was given the duty of entertaining the troops along with another draftee, Faron Young. “Following their tour of duty, both men performed on the Louisiana Hayride. The Hayride was a radio and later television country music show broadcast from the Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium in Shreveport, Louisiana,” says Zach. “At the Hayride he worked with practically every up and coming talent in the country, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and even a young Elvis Presley.”
Throughout his career, Gordon had a successful solo music career during the days of Rockabilly music, stared in a number of movies and the Sky King Television series. He later played fiddle for Merle Haggard.
“I remember the day in the early 80s that Gordon visited our home in Trinity, AL and told my father (Carl) that he was going to go on the road again. Dad asked, “You touring with Haggard?” to which Gordon replied, “No, this time it’s a rock and rock singer.” “Which rock and roll singer has a fiddle in his band?” dad asked. “It’s some guy I’ve never heard of, but he pays better than Haggard ever did,” Gordon replied. That rock and roll singer was Neil Young, and that tour led them to perform at Live Aid on July 13, 1985 - the largest global concert of its kind in all of history. It was produced by Bob Gildorf.”
“Growing up, Dewey taught me to play a little on the mandolin, then Marshall Lewey taught me guitar,” recalls Zach. “ I went to school to study Entertainment Industry Management, but the Lord had other plans.”
“My son, Cole, now performs regularly at gigs around North Florida and plays each week at my church - First Baptist Church of Fernandina Beach, FL,” said Zach.
Gordon’s grandson, Lars Thorson, is now the fiddle player for Country Music star, Kane Brown.
Zach’s dad, Carl, was a well-known and respected merchant here in Moulton. He and his wife, Teresa, opened Terry’s Florist in 1978. She has continued the business since Carl’s death in 2015, and is now in her 43rd year.
Carl played with several bands over the years and was a much sought after drummer for events around the area. He and Dwight Coffey played at the Priceville Palace for years.
Zach too, played with several area bands in high school before committing his life to the ministry fulltime.
Today Zach focuses on his ministry, using music as a vehicle to further his message for the Lord. “I want to create a ministry for others the way Dr. Stanley did for me,” he said recently.
If you would like to hear Zach’s sermons and get answers to questions that might help you in your own spiritual journey, visit the web site below. “We want to help equip you to reach your full potential and to experience the abundant life offered through Jesus Christ,” said Zach. “We can’t make the gospel any better, but we can make it louder!”
In 2021, Zach and Julie plan to be among a group of believers from across the United States on a journey to the land of Israel. “We will worship on the Sea of Galilee, celebrate communion at the Garden Tomb and study on the Temple Mount,” said Zach.
For more information, contact Zach at zach@zachterry.org
Books by Zach Terry, “Our Spiritual Battlefield”
In 2016 he was honored as one of Connect Faith’s “Angels of Change”
His Maximum Life podcast can be heard around the world (Info on website listed above).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.