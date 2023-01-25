YLL Banking and Retail Day

Youth Leadership Lawrence participated in the Chamber of Commerce’s Banking and Retail Day on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event was sponsored by CB&S Bank, who provided food and organized speakers for the group.
Students heard from several speakers during the event. They learned about the banking industry, including lessons on how to invest wisely.
In the afternoon, students visited local retailers to hear about entrepreneurship. Shelby Thrasher, of Mama Paintz, shared how she was able to start her own business at an early age. Thrasher told the students about her experiences in business and the benefits the internet brings to a small business.
The group’s final retail stop was Basse Trading Company. Basse’s Beth Lewis provided the students with a behind the scenes look into the business. She highlighted the local artists who have products in the store and told about the store’s background.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.