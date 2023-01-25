YLL Banking and Retail Day

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Youth Leadership Lawrence visited CB&S Bank during the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Banking and Retail Day. 

Youth Leadership Lawrence participated in the Chamber of Commerce’s Banking and Retail Day on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event was sponsored by CB&S Bank, who provided food and organized speakers for the group. 

Students heard from several speakers during the event. They learned about the banking industry, including lessons on how to invest wisely. 

