The Town of Hillsboro is organizing a Fall Festival for Saturday, Oct. 22, organizers announced this week.
The Festival, which will begin at 11 a.m. in the Town's Park at 11355 Main Street, Hillsboro, will feature a family-friendly costume contest, concessions and local vendors, children’s games, activities and much more.
