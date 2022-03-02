Lawrence County deputies arrested two Trinity men and recovered a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Cory Terry, 29, and Kaleb Allen Robinson, 22, were arrested when deputies stopped a 2003 Ford F150 earlier this month. According to the report, Terry, the passenger, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, while the driver, Robinson was arrested on drug charges.
Later the same day, deputies received a report of a truck stolen from a County Road 317 residence in Moulton. The vehicle matched the description of the F150 driven by Robinson.
“After investigators spoke to Robinson, he admitted to taking the truck from the residence,” the Sheriff’s report states.
Robinson was additionally charged with first-degree theft of property and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on $10,000 bond.
