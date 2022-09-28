Over the weekend the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division stopped a vehicle in the Hatton community for reckless endangerment. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately six pounds of marijuana.
Mitchell Lee Todd Askew age 18 of Killen, AL was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and reckless endangerment. Bond has been set at $10,300.
